Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Up 165.1% in June

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,100 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the May 31st total of 344,100 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DFLI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.51. 465,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,321. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. Dragonfly Energy has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy ( NASDAQ:DFLI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

