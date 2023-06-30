Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

D opened at $51.84 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.