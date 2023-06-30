Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 587.3% in June

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 587.3% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Dogness (International) Price Performance

Shares of DOGZ stock remained flat at $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Dogness has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.