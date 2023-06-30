Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $478.04 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.29 billion and $478.04 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00352590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,985,746,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

