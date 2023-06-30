Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) CFO Sells $503,096.40 in Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) CFO Joanne Bryce sold 10,072 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $503,096.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:IRON traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.40. 359,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,791. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

