Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $23.81

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLFree Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $24.57. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 11,242,874 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

