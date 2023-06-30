Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.06 and last traded at $52.97. 713,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 916,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $371.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 141.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,459,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 4,327.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,097,000.

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

