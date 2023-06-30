Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.68

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.68 and traded as high as $116.00. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $113.36, with a volume of 357,200 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

