Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.63% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $50,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.47. 9,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

