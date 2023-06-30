Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.52

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 31515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 30,117 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 97,410 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

