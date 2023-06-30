Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 161,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares during the period.

DFAI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,064. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

