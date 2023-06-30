Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Trading Down 2.7%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report)’s stock price were down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 24,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 201,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

