Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $61.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.54.

KB Home Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. KB Home has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

