Dentgroup LLC Purchases 8,380 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 215,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,904. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

