Dentgroup LLC Has $351,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.57. 1,852,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

