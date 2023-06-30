Dentgroup LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $54.43. 385,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,272. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

