Dentgroup LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $70.41. 142,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.