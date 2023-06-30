Dentgroup LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $70.41. 142,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.