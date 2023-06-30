Dentgroup LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.68. 3,817,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,276,563. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.