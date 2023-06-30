Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00- EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a top pick rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 825.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.