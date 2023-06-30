Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “top pick” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after buying an additional 351,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

