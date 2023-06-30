DeFiChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $259.99 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $259.99 million and $5.39 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,036,943,327 coins and its circulating supply is 719,293,458 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

