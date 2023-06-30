Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 45,901.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 494,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 493,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.10. The company had a trading volume of 271,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.28. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

