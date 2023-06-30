DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Update

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.0 days.

DCC Stock Performance

DCCPF remained flat at $58.18 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. DCC has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $66.86.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

