DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Update

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.0 days.
DCC Stock Performance
DCCPF remained flat at $58.18 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. DCC has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $66.86.
DCC Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.