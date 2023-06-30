Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,481. The firm has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.67. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

