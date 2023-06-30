Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 33,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Cypress Development Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.72 million and a PE ratio of -43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 42.83 and a quick ratio of 42.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06.

Cypress Development Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.