Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Announces Earnings Results

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), reports.
Cybin Stock Up 11.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 2,699,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,181. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.
