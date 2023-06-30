Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Announces Earnings Results

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), reports.

Cybin Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 2,699,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,181. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Friday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cybin by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 926.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 370.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

