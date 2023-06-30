CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CVB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.