CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.99 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $0.07 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00144802 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

