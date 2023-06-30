Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 212.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $1,879,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $242.00 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.77 and a 200-day moving average of $235.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.