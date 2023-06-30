CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

CSGS traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.58. 112,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,351,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,583,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 753,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

