Cronos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.97 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $12.97 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

