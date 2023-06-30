Critical Survey: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) & AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freshworks and AvePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $498.00 million 10.29 -$232.13 million ($0.78) -22.56 AvePoint $232.34 million 4.73 -$38.69 million ($0.21) -27.33

AvePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freshworks. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freshworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Freshworks has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Freshworks and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 6 8 0 2.57 AvePoint 0 2 0 0 2.00

Freshworks currently has a consensus target price of $18.03, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. AvePoint has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given Freshworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freshworks is more favorable than AvePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Freshworks and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks -43.32% -20.67% -15.91% AvePoint -16.21% -16.91% -9.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Freshworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freshworks beats AvePoint on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies. The company also provides Freshchat, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with their customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshsales that offers a multi-tiered approach to automating sales workflow and processes, as well as configure-price-quote functionality to quickly create quotes and AI-driven pipeline management; and Freshsales Suite, which delivers a single unified sales and marketing solution that allows businesses to engage and track customers across their buying journey. In addition, the company offers Freshservice, an intuitive service management solution; Freshping, a solution to monitor website's availability and get multichannel alerts; Freshstatus that allows businesses to create a custom branded website status page for internal or external viewing to communicate website uptime and availability; and Freshsurvey, a tool to measure NPS and other satisfaction metrics. The company was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. Freshworks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

