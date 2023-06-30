Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 20,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $229,432.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CREC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,790. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

