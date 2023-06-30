Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $51.77 million and $23.40 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006901 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

