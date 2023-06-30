Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVOSF stock remained flat at $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

