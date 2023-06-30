Covenant Partners LLC Sells 35 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

NYSE PAYC opened at $313.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

