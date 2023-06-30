Covenant Partners LLC Invests $287,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,068 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

