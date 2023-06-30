Covenant Partners LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,938,000 after buying an additional 34,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE WST opened at $377.36 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $377.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.38.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.