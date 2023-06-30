Covenant Partners LLC Has $119,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.5 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

