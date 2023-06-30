Covenant Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

