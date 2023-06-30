Covenant Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

