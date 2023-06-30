Covenant Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 201,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $57.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

