Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coty were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 335.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Stock Up 0.5 %

COTY opened at $12.27 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

