Coston McIsaac & Partners Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 262,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CL opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

