Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes $60,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

