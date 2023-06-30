Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.