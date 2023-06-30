Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys 1,716 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.6% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,539.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 233,696 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

KMB opened at $137.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

