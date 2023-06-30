Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 3,591 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $108.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

