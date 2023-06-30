Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 2,803 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.1% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $259.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

