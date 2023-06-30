Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $534.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

